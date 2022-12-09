You Know HGTV's Christina Hall Has to Have a Nice Pad — Where Does She Live?

When it comes to flipping houses that used to be flops, HGTV's Christina Hall has been flipping out for nearly a decade. Now that Flip or Flop is done and we'll have to rely on reruns, she has moved on to two new shows. Both Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country give viewers the opportunity to watch Christina renovate and redesign her own homes.

That's right — we said homes, plural. Where does Christina Hall live? She's got options.