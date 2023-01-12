Home > Television > HGTV Source: HGTV Real Estate Expert Christina Hall Moves Down South in 'Christina in the Country' By Katherine Stinson Jan. 12 2023, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Y'all, it's time to head down south for the newest HGTV series Christina in the Country. Starring Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall, the latest spinoff series features a transition from her California home to a new southern destination.

So where was Christina in the Country filmed? How many episodes will there be of Christina in the Country? Is a second season on the horizon anytime soon? Here's what we know about Christina in the Country, particularly where the series was filmed.

Source: Instagram/@thechristinahall Christina with her hubby at their new southern getaway.

Where was 'Christina in the Country' filmed?

Back in November 2022, Christina made an Instagram post about her newest favorite project (she added EVER for extra emphasis), featuring a photo of herself with her hubby Joshua Hall at a farm with lush greenery. The Christina on the Coast star was referring to her newest show, Christina in the Country, which, according to Christina, was filmed at her home away from home in Tennessee.

Christina in the Country is based around the Hall's farm in Tennessee. Christina wrote in the same Instagram post that she had "fallen in love with Tennessee and it has truly become our home away from home. We are enjoying all the perks of country living — the friendly people, clean air, nature and clear night sky. Having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true."

How many episodes will there be in 'Christina in the Country' Season 1?

There will be six episodes total in Christina in the Country Season 1 on HGTV. The series will follow Christina's efforts to expand her real estate and design business in the Tennessee market, all while she sets roots down at her Tennessee family farm. The first episode of Christina in the Country will feature Christina taking on Josh's sister and her husband as her first country clients.

Following the series premiere of Christina on the Coast on Jan. 12, 2023, at 7 p.m. EST, one new episode will air every Thursday on HGTV, also at 7 p.m. EST. Fans will also be able to stream Christina on the Coast episodes on Discovery Plus.

Source: Instagram/@thechristinahall

There hasn't been any official word yet if Christina in the Country will return for a second season. Official promotional material for the series describes Christina in the Country as a six-part docuseries, which might mean it might not be extended past that. However, it's safe to say that HGTV will likely renew Christina in the Country for a second season if the first season draws in high viewership ratings!