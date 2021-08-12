Christina Haack Was Recently Awarded Joint Custody of Her Youngest Child, Hudson London

Christina Haack Was Recently Awarded Joint Custody of Her Youngest Child, Hudson LondonBy Leila Kozma
Aug. 12 2021, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
Real estate investor and media personality Christina Haack is trying to make the most of the summer.
The star of Christina on the Coast and Flip or Flop recently made the headlines after going on vacation to Tulum, Mexico, with her new beau, Joshua Hall. As a teaser for Christina on the Coast shows, Christina also visited Tennessee with her kids.
Christina Haack shares Taylor and Brayden with Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson London with Ant Anstead.
One of Christina's first independent ventures as a media personality, Christina on the Coast charts some of the most exciting projects she takes on as a home designer. The show also offers a glimpse into her personal life.
Take Season 1, Episode 8, which saw Christina and her now ex-husband Ant Anstead fix up their new home ahead of their wedding. What's more, Season 3, Episode 10 of Christina on the Coast captures a trip to Tennessee she and her older kids, Taylor and Brayden, ventured on.
An avid social media user, Christina frequently takes to Instagram to share updates about her kids. Daughter Taylor (who was born in 2010), son Brayden (born in 2015), and her youngest and only son with Ant, Hudson London (born in 2019), often appear in her photos.
Some seismic changes took place in Christina's life over the course of the past few years. She made things official with Ant in early 2018, nearly two years after her split from Tarek El Moussa in May 2016.
She and Ant parted ways after only a few years. They got married on Dec. 22, 2018. They announced their split in September 2020, while their divorce was finalized in 2021.
Christina made public her relationship with Joshua Hall in the summer of 2021. Meanwhile, Ant has been seen with Renée Zellweger.
Christina and her ex-husband Tarek have a co-parenting arrangement.
It's understood that exes and Flip or Flop co-stars Christina and Tarek are big on co-parenting. Christina previously told People that she and Tarek were a "united front." Even though they both went on to date other people after the marriage fell apart, Christina and Tarek have insisted on maintaining a kid-centric approach, always prioritizing the little ones.
It's understood that the arrangement also involves Tarek's new partner, Heather Rae Young.
"I've been close with Tay from the beginning, it took longer for me to build a bond with Bray, but now we are besties," Heather captioned a December 2020 Instagram post. "If you would have told me 18 months ago, I'd be a bonus mama AKA (soon-to-be-stepmama) I'd say, 'Yeah right!' And now, look, raising two amazing kids with my sweet love who is such an incredible daddy."
Christina and Ant share joint legal and physical custody of their only son, Hudson.
Christina's divorce from Ant was finalized in June 2021. Christina got to keep five houses and several cars, including a Range Rover and a Bentley. She also kept her wedding ring, per Entertainment Tonight. She and Ant were awarded joint legal and physical custody of Hudson, the outlet states.
Catch new episodes of Christina on the Coast every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.