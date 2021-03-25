Season 4 of 'Floribama Shore' Was Shot in an Entirely New Location

The first seasons of the show were famously filmed in the Florida Panhandle. Season 4, on the other hand, was taped at a beautiful furbished property in Lolo, Montana, among other locations. So, where exactly is the Floribama Shore house?

"You have no idea of the things that have gone on in this house. Lots of drinks, lots of drama," Gus Caleb Smyrnios explained in a promo introducing viewers to one of the shooting locations of Season 4 of Floribama Shore.

Some scenes in 'Floribama Shore' were filmed at the Fly Fisherman's Lodge in Lolo, Mont.

Since its premiere on Nov. 27, 2017, Floribama Shore helped put Florida hotspots like MacDinton, an Irish pub renowned for its daily live music displays and vibrant atmosphere, or the Mad Beach Dive Bar on the map. Season 4 of the show will be different in some respects. Instead of pursuing their go-to hedonistic activities in coveted destinations like St. Petersburg, the cast of Floribama Shore was sent off to film in places like the Fly Fisherman's Lodge in Lolo, Mont.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom property boasts a hot tub, a foosball table, a fire pit, a volleyball court, and other amenities. As a recent Floribama Shore promo reveals, Aimee Hall, Nilsa Prowant, and Candace Renee Rice called dibs on the nicest bedroom. Gus and Kirk Medas share the room that looks directly onto the river.

"Can you get any better than this? You walk straight outside onto this balcony, you got the mountains, you got the river, you got this luscious yard. It don't get no better than this," Gus explained. Some other decorations the house has on offer include a chandelier made of antlers, a nostalgia-inducing rotary phone, and a bathtub that could comfortably fit two adults.

The beautiful home in Lolo, Mont. served as the backdrop behind some of the most explosive fights captured on Season 4 of Floribama Shore, including the face-off between Gus and Jeremiah Buoni. As a previous episode of Floribama Shore, titled "On Thin Ice," revealed, a casual game night quickly transformed into the sight of heated conflict as the castmates began discussing which one of them is the most entitled. Jeremiah nominated Gus — and all hell broke loose.

Howdy y'all, welcome to our lodge! ☃️



Allow @codibutts and @GusSmyrnios to give you a grand tour of our Season 4 digs, making their debut on #MTVFloribamaShore this Thursday at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/LAGv74Db6A