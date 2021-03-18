'Floribama Shore' Fans Want to Know Why Gus Has Been Acting So Strange Lately

Season 4 of Floribama Shore premiered only recently, but there's been no shortage of explosive fights, mind-boggling drama, and controversies.

In an episode titled "On Thin Ice," Gus attacked not one, but two of his castmates, Jeremiah and Nilsa. His erratic behavior gave way to a range of fan theories, with many wondering about what might be the real reason behind his lack of composure. So, are the rumors anything to go by? Does Gus have a drug addiction?