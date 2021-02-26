Gus's Scar in 'Floribama Shore' Is Weirdly Never Addressed — Where Did He Get It From?

If you watch Floribama Shore , then you're probably in a deep internet K-hole trying to figure out where Gus Smyrnios got his Scarface-esque scar below his eye. Season 4 of the wild reality show premiered tonight on MTV, and while the crew gets to travel across the country (and we know that a certain someone ends up announcing their pregnancy !), all people can really focus on is Gus's scar. Where did it come from?

Gus from 'Floribama Shore' scar explanation:

The only explanation we have for Gus's new scar in Floribama Shore comes from an unverified Instagram comment that was posted today, February 25. After someone asked him where the scar came from (a few people joked it was Jeremiah), user priincesskatee_ was the only with some kind of answer. She stated, "it’s not Jeremiah He got jumped at a bar in Florida by a group of guys he said it on one of his interviews."

Source: Instagram

We even reached out to the Instagram user to see if she would give us the scoop, since we tried looking up an interview in which he explains where he got his scar from, and as of now, it's nowhere to be found.

So far, she's yet to respond. It's also unclear when Gus got the scar, but he first posted a photo to Instagram with it in August 2020 (Season 4 of Floribama Shore was shot between October and November, for some kind of time frame).

Another Instagram user, caymiddy18, had a similar response, saying, "I read that he was jumped by some assholes that didn't like how he looked, right before filming started." Again, we have found no evidence of this yet.

Source: Instagram

What's also really weird is that tons of people have asked Gus about the scar on social media and he has notably ignored the questions. "Can someone tell me what happened to Gus’ face on @FloribamaShore? Is that a scar? #FloribamaShore @GusSmyrnios," someone asked.

Can someone tell me what happened to Gus’ face on @FloribamaShore? Is that a scar? #FloribamaShore @GusSmyrnios — Christina (@Chris_T_Na22) February 26, 2021

"Anybody else wondering what happened to Gus’s face? Huge scratch or scar under eye," someone wrote.

Anybody else wondering what happened to Gus’s face? Huge scratch or scar under eye. #FloribamaShore — Alexa Tyler Bradley (@AlexaErin7) February 26, 2021

Another fan hilariously brought up the fact that Gus didn't address the scar in the Season 4 premiere, even though he has this gigantic new scar on his face and likely knows people would be curious about it. "Gus is just the WORST... also they really not going to address that face scar of his?" the Twitter user wrote.

Gus is just the WORST... also they really not going to address that face scar of his?#FloribamaShore — A Scribe Called Pat (@ThePatEdwards) February 26, 2021

Either the truth about this mysterious scar will eventually be revealed in Season 4 of Floribama Shore, or he's just literally never going to address it. Did Gus started the fight? Did he say something offensive to someone? Does MTV want to cover this up and have therefore instructed Gus and the cast to stay quiet about it? At this point, we're just throwing theories into the air.

There is one time (to our knowledge) that Gus has publicly addressed the scar, and that's when he posted his Brad Pitt-lookalike selfie back in September 2020 (before Season 4 started filming). He wrote, "Shaved my face for my brothers [sic] wedding and ended up 'Once upon a time in Perry Fl' but with a Scarface cheek and lip" in the caption.

