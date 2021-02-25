It's Been a Whirlwind Few Months for Nilsa Prowant and Her Fiancé

"[Filming while pregnant was] the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Nilsa Prowant, the star of Floribama Shore, explained in a recent interview with Pop Culture.

The Atlanta-based business owner and media personality took it to Instagram on Dec. 10, 2020, to announce that she was expecting her first child with Gus Gazda. The post was soon followed by even bigger news, as Nilsa revealed on Jan. 3, 2021, just a day after her birthday, that she and her baby daddy got engaged.