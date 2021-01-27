'Floribama Shore' Season 4 Is in a Different Setting for the First Time

Sadly, two missing faces this season are going to be Mattie Breaux and Kortni Gilson . Kortni has opened up in the past about seeking mental health treatment and leaving the show was obviously good for her. Mattie, on the other hand, has dealt with legal trouble since the last time she appeared on Floribama Shore.

In August 2019, she was arrested in Nashville for a DUI. In November 2020, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI and was sentenced to almost a year in jail, which was whittled down to just seven days to be served on the weekends, as well as supervised probation. She also lost her driver's license for a year.

For both women, being absent from the show might be the best thing for them, but for fans, the party will go on.