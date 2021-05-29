Does Tom Ellis Sing and Play the Piano on 'Lucifer'? You Might Be Surprised

Although Lucifer ( Tom Ellis ) has done some singing in the past, fans were curious: Is Tom the one who's really singing?

On May 28, 2021, Season 5 Part 2 of Lucifer dropped on Netflix — meaning fans could finally watch the highly-anticipated musical episode of the series. Titled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam," the episode featured various characters (and often, group performances) singing and dancing, basically just because God thought it was amusing. Plus, he could because he's God and all.

Does Lucifer really sing?

Yes, Toms Ellis really is the one singing on Lucifer! And for that matter, all of the actors do their own singing in the Season 5 musical episode, Tom explained ahead of its Netflix debut. It's almost not fair, right? The Devil is not only handsome, charming, and hilariously sarcastic, but he's got an amazing voice and can bust some moves, too.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tom Ellis spoke about how much fun he had filming the musical episode of Lucifer, which dropped on Netflix on May 28 alongside the rest of Season 5 Part 2. "I was like, 'Please can I one day sing and dance in something that's really great?'" he told the publication. "I am having the time of my life. I cannot wait for people to see this episode."

Tom also touched upon what went into creating the musical episode, considering he and his castmates all performed their own vocals. "It's been a long time in the planning, actually ... We've done a lot of music in the show. We did some dancing in the show last season and people are like, 'Are you going to do a musical episode?' But we always wanted to find a way to do it where it wasn't just, 'Oh, we're doing a musical episode.' There needed to be a reason for the music and the dancing ... which is God."

Tom loved working with Debbie Gibson in "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam," by the way. "It was amazing. Debbie and I became friends a few years ago. I did a show called Rush before Lucifer, and the character of Rush was a Debbie Gibson fan," he told Collider. "He name checked her a lot and we used her music quite a lot in the show. She contacted me on Twitter and was grateful that we used her music. We realized we had some mutual friends in the U.K., so we just became friends on social media."

Tom was the one who reached out to Debbie about the Lucifer guest appearance, and the pop star didn't hesitate to sign on. "I did have surreal moments during the performance of it, where I was like, 'I’m on a TV set with Debbie Gibson.' That particular number felt the most like being on stage, out of all the numbers that we did. It felt like the most performative of all the songs. There were lights and it felt very dramatic. It was really fun."

For your viewing pleasure — because truly, Tom Ellis has an angelic voice — here's a nifty compilation of all the times Lucifer is shown singing and playing the piano (minus his scenes in the musical episode).

