Season 5B of 'Lucifer' Said Goodbye to [SPOILER] Twice

Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) haven't always had the best relationship. After all, Dan did try to shoot him. Season 5 sees a new relationship between the two. Dan can't get over seeing Lucifer's Devil face. Which makes things a lot less fun for Lucifer , who misses trading insults with his favorite "Detective Douche."

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5B of Lucifer .

Despite their cantankerous relationship, Dan is an important part of Lucifer's life. He's the ex-husband of Lucifer's love interest, Chloe (Lauren German), and the former spouses share daughter Trixie (Scarlett Estevez).

But Season 5B saw the end of Dan — twice. Did he really die? Well, not the first time, but definitely the second time.