Does Lucifer Get the Chance to Tell Chloe He Loves Her in Season 5 of 'Lucifer'? (SPOILERS)

After several seasons of will-they-wont-they, fans of Lucifer finally saw Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) begin a romantic relationship in Season 5 of Lucifer. Viewers rejoiced when at last, these two realized what they both mean to each other and decided to give love a chance. We will see their love play out in the second half of Season 5, which debuts on Netflix on May 28. The two were initially friends and LAPD partners when the series began and nothing more.

For the life of the supernatural drama, Lucifer and Chloe’s bond was front and center. Even though it took them so long to become a couple, it was pretty evident how much they both love one another through their actions and words. At the end of Season 4, Chloe, before she and Lucifer were together, realized that she loved him. She told him so before he chose to return to Hell. However, Lucifer didn't say it back.

He left her and fans wondering why he never said those three words to her, and would he ever? Keep reading to find out if he ends up telling Chloe that he loves her.

So, does Lucifer tell Chloe he loves her?

In Season 5, Lucifer returns from Hell after discovering that his identical twin brother, the Archangel Michael, pretended to be the Devil as part of a horrid revenge scheme. Luckily, Chloe was able to sense pretty quickly that something was off about Michael, and it wasn't long until he was caught. When Lucifer returns to Chloe's side, they finally become a romantic couple, and the only thing that she truly desires is for him to tell her he loves her.

They even sleep with one another in Episode 6, but for some reason, the Devil won't or can't reciprocate, and say "I love you." In Episode 8, which served as Lucifer's Season 5A finale, it seemed like viewers were finally going to get what they have been waiting for. Lucifer would tell Chloe that he loved her. However, right when the Devil was going to utter those beautiful three words, he was interrupted.

When Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) finds out that his son is human, he becomes panicked by the thought that his son will one day die and stops time for mortals. Lucifer and his blossoming romance with Chloe were left on a cliffhanger after their conversation was literally left frozen in time. In an interview with The Wrap, Lucifer star Tom Ellis talked about the mid-season finale, having sex with Chloe, and why his character can't bring himself to tell her, "I love you."

He shared, "Well it ties back to dad. Here’s the thing, Lucifer knows what love is, I think, or I think he knows what that feeling is, but he’s just so scared to express it because he’s never had that expressed to him." He goes on to say, "I think he’s discovered that he has that capability. When he looks into [Chloe's] eyes, he knows what he feels, but his way of expressing himself has been so damaged over the years. So there’s something that he needs to deal with first before he can say that."

