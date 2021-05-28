Lesley-Ann Brandt Reveals Maze's Final Scene With Lucifer Was Rewritten, Per Request (EXCLUSIVE)

The first half of Season 5 of the hit series Lucifer left fans on a major cliffhanger when God finally took human form and broke up a fight between Lucifer, Michael, and Amenadiel. With so many questions left unanswered, fans had to wait a whole year before the second half of Season 5 dropped on Netflix (May 28).

The actress also revealed to us that she was not content with Maze's original ending. She worked with Lucifer writer Chris Rafferty to find a "happy medium." Keep reading to find out more.

Ahead of Season 5B, Distractify spoke exclusively with Lesley-Ann Brandt — who plays the demon Mazikeen — about her character's journey throughout the series, and what fans can expect from the total "badass" in Season 6.

Lesley-Ann Brandt spoke with 'Lucifer' writers about changing Maze's ending in Season 6.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead] Does Maze die in Season 5B? Fans of the comic book character can breathe easy, as Maze only pretends to die to help Lucifer pull a prank on Dan. When the demon jumps in front of a bullet to save Dan's life, she fakes her own death, but soon gets up and starts laughing.

While we're happy to know that Maze is safe, in typical Lucifer form, the series left audiences on another major cliffhanger. Since Season 6 has already finished filming, Distractify spoke with Lesley-Ann about wrapping up the hit series. Though the South African native didn't reveal any plot spoilers, she did tell us that she worked with Lucifer writers to change her character's original ending.

"The final scene that Lucifer and Mazikeen have in the whole series, the way it was originally written was with a lot of thought, but what I felt was, it kind of wasn’t paying homage to this relationship and this friendship," she told us. "I was craving a deeper version of it." The Netflix star told us that she called up the writer and had a "beautiful discussion" about the character and eventually found a "happy medium" on Maze's ending.

