'Lucifer' Has Been Resurrected So Many Times, So What's Another?

Fans of Lucifer can breathe a sigh of relief now that the possibility of a Season 6 is no longer up in the air. The show, which is an American crime drama series following Lucifer, a demon who returns from hell to live in LA and run a club, is going to get its sixth season after all.

It's been almost a year since Season 5 of the show dropped on Netflix , where it moved for Season 4 after being dropped by Fox. Season 6 is set to be the title's final, wrapping up the five-year storyline.

'Lucifer' nearly ended after three seasons.

Lucifer used to air on the Fox network; however, after the third season, the showrunners announced the series had been dropped. Deadline announced on May 11, 2018, that Fox had decided not to renew the show. The final episode of Season 3 ended on a big cliff-hanger because the showrunners were not expecting the series to be canceled. And fans were not happy.

Soon, #SaveLucifer became a No. 1 trending topic worldwide on Twitter, with fans using the hashtag to plead for new episodes of the series. It wasn't long until a second hashtag, #PickUpLucifer, started to trend, too. There was also an online petition asking for more episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

All the work from fans did something, because on June 15, 2018, Netflix announced they had picked up the series for a fourth season. The season did really well, and on June 7, 2019, Netflix announced they would be making a fifth, and final, season of the show.

Article continues below advertisement