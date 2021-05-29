"Oh My Me!": Who Leaves Season 5 of 'Lucifer' as God? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Season 5B of Lucifer.

Daddy issues. If anyone has them, the Lord of Hell definitely does. And after Season 5 of Lucifer, it's hard not to see why. After God (Dennis Haysbert) decides to retire, he basically tells his sons it's up to them to figure out who the new ruler of the universe would be — which might not be the best decision considering Michael's (Tom Ellis) scheming history.