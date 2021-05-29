Does Ella Find out Who Lucifer Really Is in the Season 5 Finale? (SPOILERS)By Pretty Honore
May. 28 2021, Published 9:04 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains some spoilers for Season 5B of Lucifer.
NYPD forensic scientist and devout Christian Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) joined the cast of Lucifer in Season 2 and gave the series a light-hearted vibe that we didn’t know it needed. If Ella had not gone into law enforcement, she probably could have had a pretty successful career in comedy.
But the latest episodes of Lucifer showed us a darker, more vulnerable side of Ella that fans didn’t recognize. After a series of events led her to discover some unsettling news about her would-be boyfriend, Pete Daily (Alex Koch), Ella’s faith was in question. Little did she know, some of her closest friends had a few secrets of their own. So, does Ella know about Lucifer?
Does Ella know about Lucifer?
Ignorance is bliss, and this is especially true for Ella, who has no clue that one of her closest friends is actually the Devil incarnate. Although Ella has been given ample evidence that Lucifer Morningstar is not of this earth, she still seems to be oblivious to his true identity. And she remains oblivious throughout Season 5B.
In a previous episode, Lucifer presented Ella with a feather from an angel’s wing, which Ella presumed to be the result of an unfortunate emu accident. Aimee Garcia previously got candid about her character’s relationship with Lucifer and shared her hopes that Ella would one day know the truth.
Aimee told Den of Geek, “Ella is the dumbest smartest character on the show. She can tell you how someone died just based on like a piece of hair left at the crime scene, but she thinks that the Devil is just an actor who can’t book a gig and needs a hug. She would probably ask Lucifer a bunch of questions if she ever found out.”
“I’m torn because I love that she doesn’t know. I don’t want to take away that fun, clueless banter [between Ella and Lucifer], because no one else has it. Every other character knows that there’s angels and demons and devils, so it keeps [Ella] relatable, but I hope by the end of the series Ella gets the celestial memo,” Aimee added.
For now, it appears that Ella will be in the dark a little while longer, but perhaps the bombshell will finally be dropped in the sixth and final season.
Fans had hoped that Ella finds out about Lucifer's true identity in Season 5B.
Aimee Garcia isn’t the only one who is eager for her character to uncover the truth about Lucifer, but the Season 5 finale revealed that Ella Lopez still doesn’t know that she’s friends with the devil.
Recently, showrunners announced that Lucifer will return for a final season, and fans hope that the series finale will finally help Ella fill in the blanks.
But then again, do we really want to throw a wrench in her and Lucifer’s friendship? Not really. One fan wrote on Twitter, “I never thought I’d say it but I think I’d actually prefer leaving Ella thinking Lucifer really is just a method actor."
Season 5B of Lucifer is currently available for streaming on Netflix.