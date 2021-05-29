Does Ella Find out Who Lucifer Really Is in the Season 5 Finale? (SPOILERS)

Ignorance is bliss, and this is especially true for Ella, who has no clue that one of her closest friends is actually the Devil incarnate. Although Ella has been given ample evidence that Lucifer Morningstar is not of this earth, she still seems to be oblivious to his true identity. And she remains oblivious throughout Season 5B.

In a previous episode, Lucifer presented Ella with a feather from an angel’s wing, which Ella presumed to be the result of an unfortunate emu accident. Aimee Garcia previously got candid about her character’s relationship with Lucifer and shared her hopes that Ella would one day know the truth.

Aimee told Den of Geek, “Ella is the dumbest smartest character on the show. She can tell you how someone died just based on like a piece of hair left at the crime scene, but she thinks that the Devil is just an actor who can’t book a gig and needs a hug. She would probably ask Lucifer a bunch of questions if she ever found out.”

“I’m torn because I love that she doesn’t know. I don’t want to take away that fun, clueless banter [between Ella and Lucifer], because no one else has it. Every other character knows that there’s angels and demons and devils, so it keeps [Ella] relatable, but I hope by the end of the series Ella gets the celestial memo,” Aimee added.

For now, it appears that Ella will be in the dark a little while longer, but perhaps the bombshell will finally be dropped in the sixth and final season.