'Secret Celebrity Renovation' Features Stars Like Wayne Brady — Do They Pay for the Refurbs?

Starring Paula Abdul, Wayne Brady, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more, CBS's Secret Celebrity Renovation promises hours' worth of feel-good entertainment. Much like Celebrity IOU or My Houzz, the reality TV show sees celebs surprise their loved ones with a transformed home. So, who pays for the renovations?

So, who pays for the refurbs captured on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'?

CBS's Secret Celebrity Renovation sheds light on the power of altruism. For each episode, an A-lister sets out to redecorate a home or property owned by their relatives, mentors, or people close to them. As producer and show host Nischelle Turner revealed in an interview with CBS 8 San Diego, some stars discovered that they had a talent for construction work during the shooting. But so, who pays for the renovation works?

Long story short: it's unknown who pays for the refurbs. Similar debates have emerged in the past in conjunction with HGTV shows like Celebrity IOU, which sees Drew and Jonathan Scott (of Property Brothers fame) team up with stars like Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian.

At one point, there was some talk that Brad might have paid for the home renovation gifted to his makeup artist of 30 years, Jean Ann Black. It's uncertain how much truth there is to the theory, however. According to The Cinemaholic, Drew and Jonathan contributed toward some renovations captured on their shows in the past. It's unknown if they were willing to do so in the case of Celebrity IOU. What's more, HGTV and CBS likely operate with a different funding model.

Broadly speaking, the network that puts in an order for a show likely has to allocate a budget for the production. We have some information on how much HGTV stars like Christina Haack get paid per episode. It's unknown how each episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation was financed, however.

It's possible that Nischelle, the host and producer of Secret Celebrity Renovation, worked in collaboration with the executive producers, Peter Devita, Lewis Fenton, and Robert Horowitz, to figure out the financial aspects of the show. It's uncertain where the money exactly comes from, but one thing is for sure: Secret Celebrity Renovation puts into the focal point the relationships celebrities had with dance tutors, relatives, and the like at the beginning of their careers.