'Disenchanted' Actress Idina Menzel Is Married to Another 'RENT' Co-Star

"I went through it when I was 15 years old. I keep telling myself, because I feel so badly for him, it's better that he's 4-and-a half than when he's 15. He has two parents that love him very much and we want to be great moms and dads," Idina added. "At 15 I was too aware; I thought I was an adult, and I got in the middle of everything, and I took on the stress for both of them."