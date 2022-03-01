Taye Diggs on Parenting His Biracial Son in the Digital Age: 'He Is His Own Person' (EXCLUSIVE)

Following their split, Taye faced the reality of being a single father in the digital age, which comes with its fair share of challenges — challenges that ultimately inspired his next big idea. Since he made his Broadway debut in Rent more than two decades ago, Taye has spent the majority of his career on-screen. But now, he’s putting his pen to paper.

Taye opened up exclusively with Distractify about how his 12-year-old son — Walker Nathaniel Diggs — inspired him to become an author.