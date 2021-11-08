'All American' Fans Are Unsure Where Spencer and Olivia's Relationship Stands

Season 4 of the CW’s All American is in full swing, and viewers are excited to pick up where the previous season left off. Sadly, Coop (Bre-Z) was shot , the Beverly and Crenshaw football teams came to blows minutes before their championship game, and Asher (Cody Christian) discovered that he has a heart condition that won’t allow him to play football. In other words, the Season 3 finale was mind-boggling.

As Season 4 rolls out, many fans are overjoyed that Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) are continuing to explore a romantic relationship . Olivia has always been Spencer’s rock and as he navigates through troubling events, she has kept him grounded. However, with a new change in regards to Spencer’s football scholarship, there is a chance that their romance may be impacted. So, will Spencer and Olivia’s relationship survive? Keep reading to find out.

Spencer was initially adamant about turning down his offer to Toledo despite Olivia and his family's disapproval.

Leave it to All American showrunners to deliver unexpected twists and turns! In Episode 1, Spencer decides that he isn’t going to accept the football scholarship to Toledo after the news of Coop’s shooting. Olivia, Patience (Chelsea Tavares), Darnell (Da’Vinchi), and Spencer’s family urge him to change his mind. After all, Coop would want Spencer to chase his dreams. But, Spencer initially sticks to his guns.

As the episode continues, Spencer rushes to the hospital after learning that Coop is awake from her coma. After having a heart-to-heart with Coop and later visiting his father’s gravesite, Spencer realizes that he has a savior complex. While there is integrity in wanting to be there for his loved ones, everyone will be OK without him being around. So, Spencer decides to sign his offer to Toledo.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CW

In Episode 2, Spencer and Olivia continue to work on their relationship and enjoy their time together before he leaves for Toledo State. Spencer also attempts to mend all the broken relationships around him, especially with Billy (Taye Diggs) and Layla (Greta Onieogou).

Article continues below advertisement

Billy is still upset with Spencer and warns Olivia about not following him once he leaves for college. Spencer tries to clear the air with Bill to no avail. Billy and Jordan are finally able to bury the hatchet about him disobeying the doctor's orders, but the same can’t be said for Spencer. Billy continues to brush him off, which continues to be an issue in his relationship with Olivia.

Source: CW

Article continues below advertisement