Want to Catch the Latest 'All American' Episodes? Here's When Season 4 Will Arrive on Netflix

The fourth season continues to shed light on what his journey to the top truly looked like. Since Season 4 of All American hasn't finished airing on the CW, there hasn’t yet been an official announcement about the possibility of a Season 5. Fans are hoping that there will be a renewal announcement so that the story can continue.

Seasons 1–3 of All American are available for streaming on Netflix now. New episodes of All American Season 4 air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on the CW.