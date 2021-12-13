Yes, 'All American' Is Taking a Break — But We Know When It's Coming Back

The new series follows Simone (Geffri Maya) at Bringston University as she experiences the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) world. Like its predecessor, there will be an athletic element to All American: Homecoming as Simone tries to build back up her tennis prowess. However, while sports may be at the forefront of both series, we know that they both tell greater stories about coming of age and race in America.

Tune into the All American mid-season debut on Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.