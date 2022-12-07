Is Jordan Leaving 'All American'? We Sure Hope Not!
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of All American.
It seems like only yesterday when we met the cast of All American in 2014. Now, the students at Beverly Hills High School are all grown up.
Over the last several years, we’ve watched Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and the gang evolve from adolescents to young adults. In Season 4, they split up and went to college.
While Spencer and Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling) were recruited by Golden Angeles University, they were separated from many of their ex-classmates. And now, it seems like Spencer and Jordan are splitting up, too. After a scandal is uncovered at GAU in Season 5, several students opt to leave the school — one of which is Jordan.
So, is Jordan leaving All American? Here’s what we know about Michael’s future on the show!
Is Jordan Baker leaving ‘All American’ in Season 5?
Just because Jordan is leaving GAU, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s leaving All American. As of this writing, there’s no indication that Michael is planning his exit from the show anytime soon.
In fact, it’s likely that the writers were intentional about putting Jordan and Spencer back on opposite sides of the field. After all, it’s been a while since we’ve seen the duo go head-to-head.
Jordan’s departure from the university could certainly mean a breakdown between him and Layla Keating (Greta Onieogou), as he hasn’t had the best luck with long-distance relationships. Just ask All American: Homecoming’s Simone Hicks (played by Geffri Maya) — we still haven’t recovered from their breakup!
Now that Jordan’s time at GAU has come to an end, he’s forced to make a choice between two scholarship offers. Although Willmont College is doing a pretty good job of buttering him up, there’s also a chance Jordan could end up at Coastal California College, where he’d be reunited with his ex-Beverly Hills High classmates Asher Adams and JJ Parker.
Viewers are anxious to know his decision, however they’ll have to wait a while before getting the answers they’re looking for. Following the midseason finale on Nov. 28, All American will be off the air until 2023. So, when is the show coming back from its hiatus?
When is the next episode of 'All American' premiering on The CW?
Fans of All American can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the show will be back on the small screen sooner than they might think. The second half of Season 5 returns to The CW at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 23, followed by the return of All American: Homecoming Season 2.