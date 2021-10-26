Is Greta Onieogou From 'All American' Dating Anyone Right Now? Here's What We Know

If you’re a die-hard fan of All American on the CW Network, then you surely already know Greta Onieogou . She’s the beautiful actress who plays the leading role of Layla Keating in the show.

But just how much do we really know about the cast outside of the show? It’s time to poke into the details of some of our favorite cast members' love lives — namely Greta!

She also spends quite a bit of time with her co-stars from All American. Posting a mirror selfie or two never hurt anyone and Greta is definitely locked in when it comes to doing that. As far as seeing any pics of Greta with a partner goes, that’s just not happening as of right now. According to Celebrity Insights , Greta is “most likely single now." They also mentioned that she’s never been engaged, nor does she have any children.

Based on Greta's Instagram feed , it doesn’t look like she’s currently in a relationship with anyone. Granted, it’s possible she’s dating someone without showing them off on social media. If we're basing our assumption based on what she's choosing to share with her fans, it appears she’s totally single. Her Instagram feed is filled with beautiful vacation shots of Greta traveling to exotic locations.

What about Greta Onieogou’s onscreen romances?

We already know that All American is a show centered around football, but there are a lot of lovey-dovey moments that take place on the sidelines. Greta, in the role of Layla, has experienced some firecracker onscreen romances since the show’s first episode. She started out in a relationship with Asher Adams (Cody Christian) but their relationship was always pretty rocky. In the first season, he lied to her about his financial situation by pretending he had more than he really did.

She realized the right thing to do would be to dump Asher on the night of the homecoming dance. It was harsh but necessary. Next, Layla pursued a romance with Spencer James (Daniel Ezra). It started off beyond messy because there was some overlap between her relationships with Asher and Spencer. Fans will never forget that she kissed Spencer before calling it quits with Asher!

