What Is Spencer Paysinger's Alma Mater? Did He Study at Toledo State?

The season premiere shed light on the outcome of the football game between South Crenshaw and Beverly High. What's more, it captured the conversation between Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) that more or less led Spencer to sign the scholarship offer letter from Toledo State. How realistic is the portrayal All American provides? Which college did Spencer Paysinger go to?

Season 4 of All American kicked off with a brand new episode on Oct. 25, 2021.

Did Spencer Paysinger go to Toledo State like Spencer's character in 'All American'?

Based on the real-life experiences of superstar football player Spencer Paysinger, All American charts the adventures of a talented football player, Spencer, and his peers, including Coop and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). In the Season 4 premiere, Spencer signs the scholarship offer letter from Toledo State, which suggests he might attend the school. Is this what Spencer Paysinger did in real life?

All American offers a loose adaptation of Spencer Paysinger's life experiences and career development. He didn't attend South Crenshaw High — and his alma mater is not Toledo State. Born on June 28, 1988, in California, Spencer attended Beverly Hills High School before pursuing a degree in economics at the University of Oregon. He played for the Oregon Ducks football team between 2006 and 2010.

An incredibly popular person on campus, Spencer earned accolades from his fellow teammates and the college staff. "He's pretty social," Casey Matthews, a former middle linebacker at the Oregon Ducks, told Oregon Live in 2010. "I'll put it that way. I swear he knows everybody."

"He understands how to get the most out of what he's been given," James Harris, formerly the assistant athletic director at the University of Oregon, now the VP of player development at the Cleveland Indians, said. "He already has his degree, so he asks what kind of internships can give him real-world work experience."

All American focuses on Spencer's teenage years. What hasn't been depicted on the show (at least thus far) is the incredible success he achieved after graduating from the University of Oregon. After he was appointed as the team leader of the Oregon Ducks in his last year in college, Spencer signed with the New York Giants as a free undrafted agent in 2011. Other equally momentous opportunities soon followed.

Following a four-year stint at the Giants, Spencer went on to play for the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and 2016. He joined the Carolina Panthers in 2017. (He was set to play for the New York Jets the same year, but he got released from the contract a few months after signing.) Spencer joined All American as a co-producer and cast member (portraying Assistant Coach Davis in a few episodes) a few years after his retirement in 2017.