Spencer Paysinger's Wife "Was a High School Friend," According to Source

Not too many shows that grace the small screen are based on someone’s life. If real-life stories with a sports-centric storyline are your idea of great television, The CW’s All American is definitely a must-watch. After all, everyone loves to watch a story of how athletes rise up against their circumstances and make their dreams a reality.

With that in mind, the story of Spencer Paysinger being played out on All American has left fans with a few questions. While the show does bring on the drama — especially with Spencer’s love life — fans want to know if his high school relationships go the distance. In particular, many people want the full scoop on Spencer’s wife. Here’s the 4-1-1.

And Blaire has continued her work in the design field by co-founding Post 21. The site reports, "Post 21 is a comprehensive marketplace that focuses on modern and design-forward products from Black-owned businesses."

"She was a design intern at Alternative Apparel from July 2013 to August 2014," the site reports. Blaire also went on to "intern with the Citizen Group where she worked on social media and advertising projects."

According to Sportskeeda , sources say, "Blaire met Spencer when she attended Beverly High School." And while very little is known about Blaire, it's reported that she currently works as a graphic designer.

If you're hip to the drama on the show, then you know that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) appears to be in love with Layla Keating (Greta Oniwogou). However, Olivia Baker (Samantha Logan) is a close friend of Spencer's that many fans think he should end up with. And while it's not clear if his wife is being portrayed in the show, sources share that he has known her for quite some time.

Has Blaire been added to the storyline on 'All American'?

While Spencer is an executive consultant on All American, it's easy to think that the writers included Blaire in the storyline. However, the rumors have not been confirmed by the writers on the show. That said, it hasn't stopped fans from speculating which character could possibly be based on Blaire.

Article continues below advertisement

I wonder if Olivia is based on Spencer Paysinger’s wife Blair. — Amy (@GagnerStar) October 11, 2019 Source: Twitter

And when you think about it, the idea that Olivia is based on Blaire does make sense. If you've been keeping up with the show, then you know that there is some chemistry between Spencer and Olivia. Although she has moved on to date Chris (Spence Moore II) and has become serious with Asher (Cody Christian), fans have realized how close Olivia and Spencer are and how their friendship has flourished throughout the series.

Article continues below advertisement

And since we now know that Spencer in real life ends up with a close friend he made at Beverly High School, there is reason for the Spencer and Olivia relationship fanfare after all.

spencer and olivia from all american is something i live for. — unapologetic (@onlyuserleft_) February 7, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

With that in mind, there is no telling what will come of Spencer and Olivia's friendship on the show. While Spencer and Layla are coupled up and in love, there are always twists and turns brewing in the writers' room.