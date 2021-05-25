Will Any of the 'All American' Cast Star in the Spinoff, 'All American: Homecoming'?

The CW teen drama All American is officially heading to college for a new spinoff. The potential spinoff All American: Homecoming was first announced in December 2020. There was little known about the series and it wasn't clear if the CW would even pick up the series. However, on May 24 the network announced that All American: Homecoming would premiere during the 2021-2022 season.

The young adult drama will center around a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and a nationally ranked baseball player from Chicago. It will follow the two college students as they contend with the high stakes that playing college sports come with and try to navigate through the highs and lows of leaving home for the first time and entering early adulthood at a prestigious historically black college (HBCU).

All American: Homecoming is written and executive produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the current executive producer for All American. With the announcement of the new show, fans of All American wonder if it will star some of their favorite characters . Keep reading to find out who will make up the cast of the spinoff.

Last but not least is Camille Hyde is Thea Mays, a sophomore who takes being a Black tennis player and representing the Black community very seriously.

Sylvester Powell will portray Jessie Raymond, Jr., a varsity baseball player who’s been friends with Damon since they were teens playing baseball. Netta Walker will play Keisha McCalla, whose characters is described as "the unofficial mayor of Bringston."

Kelly Jenrette will play the part of Amara Patterson, Simone’s aunt, who’s a successful journalist who pivoted to a career as a journalism professor. Cory Hardrict has been cast as Coach Marcus Turner, who once played baseball at Bringston, and was going to have a pro ball career until he got injured.

The series will be co-led by Peyton Alex Smith, who was recently seen on the CW’s Legacies. Peyton will portray Damon Sims, who’s an elite baseball prodigy originally from the south side of Chicago. His family moved to a wealthy neighborhood not too long after his Little League team was involved in a "controversial national scandal," per Variety .

Fans of All American will be happy to know that Actress Geffri Maya, who portrays Simone Hicks, will reprise her role in the spinoff. Simone was introduced to audiences during Season 2 when she tricked Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) into believing that he was the father of her unborn child. All American: Homecoming will partly focus on Simone’s college adventure as she pursues her tennis dreams at HBCU Bringston University.

When is the release date for 'All American: Homecoming'?

All American: Homecoming will air on the CW as a backdoor pilot on July 5 as part of All American Season 3. In an interview with Deadline, Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman Channing Dungey said, "I feel like All American: Homecoming takes on the elements that are working so incredibly well on the original series and has spun off into something that is even more exciting."

He continued, "Geffri Maya, who plays Simone, is fantastic, definitely holding the center of a love triangle to be in this new series. And it is also fun; the world of the HBCUs has not been seen on American television this way. And I also appreciate now, with Nkechi Carroll taking us into college, It’s giving us the opportunity to be a little older, a little racier, a little more daring.” We can't wait to see what the spinoff has in store for us!