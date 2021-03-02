Season 4 of 'All American' Is Officially Greenlit

If you’re an avid watcher of the CW’s hit show All American , then you know that Season 3 has been full of so many twists and turns. From Olivia (Samantha Logan) finally telling Asher (Cody Christian) about seeing him with Vanessa (Alondra Delgado) in Mexico to Spencer (Daniel Ezra) admitting to Coop (Bre-Z) that him being shot is her fault, the drama continues to reel us in.

And since there are a few more episodes to All American before the season finale, fans are already preparing for what’s next. While some people are still praying to the gods for a Spencer and Olivia coupledom, most people are worried about the future of the show. So, is All American being canceled after Season 3? Here’s everything you need to know.

So, there’s a lot riding on this season with even more questions coming into the equation after the fact. It wouldn’t make sense for producers to end the show unless viewership is down — and numbers have been pretty positive .

And of course, fans want to see if Coop and Spencer are able to patch up their friendship. Not to mention, everyone is desperate to know if Beverly or Crenshaw High takes the football championship this year.

While we are episodes away from the finale, there are a lot of questions that fans want answers to. For starters, many viewers want to know if Vanessa and Asher will become a thing. After all, since he broke up with Olivia — which many people think was so selfish — he’s technically free game for anyone to date.

Per Pop Culture , the CW has officially renewed All American for Season 4. On Feb. 3, 2021, the CW announced the football drama has been picked up for the 2021 to 2022 season, and it's one of 12 shows that have been renewed by the network.

In the midst of COVID-19, a lot of shows have not been able to make it. While some shows were halted due to social distancing and some were simply canceled, it’s understandable for fans to be worried about All American. However, it looks like the story will definitely continue in Season 4.

Simone is getting her own spinoff series.

There’s no denying that Simone’s (Geffri Maya) story was a heartbreaking one that many people could relate to. She ended up getting pregnant in high school and made the sacrifice of giving up her child.

And while many people would argue that she did make the right decision — Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) included — it has taken a toll on her emotionally. Still, she is coming into her own as a young woman and looking ahead to college.

Netflix Life reports that a spinoff involving Geffri Maya’s Simone Hicks is in early development, and there are so many ways her storyline can spin.

TV Line reports that the spinoff would be introduced in an episode of All American‘s third season. And since Simone is serious about going to college and possibly picking up tennis again, it definitely makes sense. The storyline will follow Simone, the young tennis hopeful, and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they tackle the high stakes of college sports, all while navigating the highs and lows of attending a prestigious historically Black college.

