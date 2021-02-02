Fans Are Ready for Spencer and Olivia on 'All American' to Become a Thing

This season, All American’s Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) is making his return to South Crenshaw High for his senior year with Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) as his coach, and you better believe that they brought the drama with them. Now that the series has returned from its hiatus, we finally learned how Spencer and the rest of the cast spent their summer — which apparently was full of secrets.

While it appears that Asher (Cody Christian) may have cheated on Olivia (Samantha Logan) with a new cast member during their time away from one another, the first few episodes of Season 3 lead fans to suggest that Olivia may have had a summer love of her own. So, what exactly happened between Spencer and Olivia on All American?

At one point during the new season, Spencer asks Olivia if they would ever talk about what happened over the summer, which leads us to believe that something did indeed happen. Whether the potential couple finally made a love connection or Olivia followed through on resorting to old habits, we know that it probably happened on an impromptu trip to Las Vegas that Olivia is determined to keep secret.

In the Season 2 finale, we see Olivia, who feels left behind by her family and friends for the summer, contemplating relapse before she gets a visit from Spencer. The series picks up at the beginning of the following school year, skipping the details on what transpired between the two, but a lack of eye contact between them says a lot.

Spencer and Olivia have a longstanding history of almost-romance.

Although fans have been rooting for Spencer and Olivia to become a thing since the show’s first season, finding out that your soulmate might also be your brother can put a damper on any situation. It was later revealed that Billy Baker was not Spencer’s (or his brother, Jalyn’s) father, but that didn’t change things for Olivia and Spencer, who went on to date other people.

Now that Olivia is dating Asher and Spencer is working on mending his relationship with Layla (Greta Onieogou), the cast of All American has successfully established one of the most complex love triangles (squares?) the internet has ever seen, and showrunners promise that these situationships will only get more complex as the season progresses.

Executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll told ET, "Season 3 of All American focuses on the pressures of senior year for our favorite Beverly and Crenshaw teens. They have been away from each other all summer and have now returned with some major summer secrets, the continuous fallout from which will truly test their friendships. And now that Spencer and Billy have rejoined Beverly rival, the South Crenshaw Chargers, the stakes of their football season aren't just high, they're personal."