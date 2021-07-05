What's Ahead for the Students at Beverly Hills High? Here's What We Know About the 'All American' Spinoff

In early 2021, showrunners announced that All American was renewed and Season 4 is in the works. Ahead of the Season 3 finale, Nkechi Okoro Carroll revealed that the upcoming season of All American is heavily tied into the spinoff’s storyline.

"We’re just getting started writing-wise on an All American for Season 4, and we’ll be jumping into the room for Season 1 of Homecoming in a few weeks, and so all of that is still being figured out, but we were very much intentionally creating a universe.” She added, “We very much want to keep the universe and keep those crossovers and have characters bounce back and forth between both shows as much as we can.”

To watch new episodes of All American, tune in Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.