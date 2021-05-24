'All American' Fans Are Worried About Spencer's College Prospects

And viewers tuning into All American have been waiting with bated breath to see how Spencer James' story will end.

Every high school athlete knows how important senior year is. Not only do athletes' grades have to be in excellent shape, their performance on the field can also make or break their college career.

In Season 3 Episode 12, fans watched as Spencer James and the Crenshaw football team decided to make the difficult decision to forfeit the game that would determine whether they'd make it to the playoffs.

While many of the young athletes' football dreams may now be over, there are a few questions fans have in mind. For starters, what will happen to Spencer? Where does Spencer go to college? Read on for the full scoop.

While the TNT recruiter is not too fond of Spencer’s stance, he agrees to talk it over with his bosses to see if they can recruit Spencer. So currently, there is no telling where Spencer will go to college, but we do know that he scores a football scholarship.

However, one of the main issues with Spencer’s recruitment — despite him proving that his shoulder is back at 100 percent — is that the only recruiter interested in Spencer wants him because of his “bad boy image.” Since he was shot, TNT feels it can use Spencer's resilience to its advantage. But Spencer is not interested in accepting the offer unless the school can accept him for who he truly is.

But that never stopped Spencer from putting his heart and soul into the game. And after meeting his father’s impressive touchdown goal in a game, one recruiter immediately took an interest in him.

If you’ve been keeping up with All American, then you know that the Crenshaw football team had a rocky start. They were losing many games, as well as the faith of their community. Plus, scouts were more focused on finding talent at schools like Beverly High.

Spencer’s activism efforts may cause a problem for other college recruiters.

With crime at an all-time high, and many Black women and men being killed at the hands of police, Spencer has felt that it's his duty – as a young Black man living in Crenshaw – to use his voice to try and make a change.

Naturally, Spencer doesn’t want anything to get in the way of his football career, but with so many issues happening in his orbit, he finds he has no choice but to take action. So far, we've seen him use his voice to protest for Tamika Pratt, who was killed while in police custody alongside Olivia.

However, since Spencer is in the middle of his senior year, gaining a scholarship to play football is the top priority. So, when a college recruiter tells him that engaging in social justice reform may not be the best choice, Spencer rethinks his plans.

The recruiter recommends Spencer put his full focus on football. He also tells the high school athlete that there will always be calls for social justice, and that Spencer will be able to make a bigger change once he's in a better place.

