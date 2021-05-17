Olivia's Podcast Episode on 'All American' May Damage Her Relationship With Laura

But with the show’s focus on Black Lives Matter, one situation is guaranteed to bring on all types of drama: the death of a young Black woman at the hands of the police.

When it comes to The CW’s hit show All American , things tend to go from bad to worse before they start to get better. Throughout Season 3, we've watched Olivia (Samantha Logan) continue to struggle with her sobriety, the slow recovery of Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) arm, and the ongoing effects of Jordan’s (Michale Evans Behling) concussion.

In Episode 11, Olivia asks her mother Laura — who is the District Attorney— to release the bodycam footage of the incident. Of course, Laura says that she can’t release the tapes. This, in turn, leads Olivia to make a decision that could change the scope of her relationship with Laura. Read on to get the full scoop.

At the tail end of Episode 11, Olivia does the unthinkable. She logs onto Laura’s computer and steals the footage. Olivia goes on to leak the footage on her podcast.

Laura’s reasoning for holding off on releasing the footage stems from the case being too “complicated for everyone to understand." Of course, this naturally drives a wedge between her and Olivia — especially since Olivia harbors feelings of guilt since she’s the DA’s daughter, which gives her an automatic free pass on the legal front.

Once she finds out about a young Black woman being killed by police, Olivia immediately springs into action. After a conversation with Laura — who is leading the investigation — Olivia realizes that her mother isn't ready to release the bodycam footage, despite her pleas.

Since Black Lives Matter has been a huge topic on and off the small screen, it’s only right for All American to jump on the bandwagon and add it to their storyline. Fans have gotten to see the movement come to life through Olivia's podcast, which focuses on the injustices Black people face.

Olivia leaking the bodycam footage can ultimately cause trouble for her and Laura.

Olivia’s heart is definitely in the right place, since the police are known to try and hide the truth from the public. But stealing and leaking the footage may not be the best move. Not only could Olivia find herself in legal trouble, her actions could also lead to Laura being reprimanded at work, or worse.

Source: THE CW

TV Guide's synopsis of Episode 12 suggests that trouble awaits Laura. “When the truth comes out, Laura is furious and is left to face the consequences. Seeing everything going on, Spencer doesn't want to sit on the sidelines and ask something of his teammates that could jeopardize the rest of their season,” the outlet shares.

Starting with the obvious, Laura could possibly lose her job as a result of Olivia leaking the footage. After all, Laura has not been the DA for too long and this incident could call into question her integrity and commitment to the job. On the flip side, the public may feel that Laura has something to do with the footage being released and commend her for acting in the public's best interest rather than protecting the police department.

Olivia really broke into her moms work files. Messy. #AllAmerican — christina (@AsToldByXtinaa) May 14, 2021

No matter how this situation pans out, Olivia has a lot of explaining to do. Her relationship with Laura has already been shaky since Olivia just disclosed her struggles with sobriety and didn't share the fact that Jordan and Simone tied the knot in Vegas, so we'll just have to wait and see how things pan out.