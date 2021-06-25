This Is the Real Reason Why Lisa Bonet Left 'A Different World'

According to reports, when Bill Cosby learned that Lisa Bonet was expecting a baby with her former husband, Lenny Kravitz, he fired her from the show. Although crew members suggested that having a pregnant student at Hillman College would be innovative, Bill Cosby insisted that it could not be Denise Huxtable.

In a previous interview, Kadeem Hardison opened up about Lisa’s exit from the show, which he said he was not happy about. He shared , “So, we came back to work and we’re looking around and we’ve got new folks. And Debbie [Allen] was there —which was great. We were happy that Debbie was taking over, but where did Lisa go? What happened to Marisa? Bossman said ‘Nope, it’s not gonna happen.'”

“I was not happy about it because she was my friend, and it seemed like she was getting suckered out of a job and all the stuff we could’ve done together as a cast and with Debbie,” Kadeem added.

But what happened to Marisa Tomei? Why did she leave A Different World?