Meet the Woman That's Responsible for Voicing Some of Our Favorite Cartoon Characters of All Time

Kida Kidagakash was a princess in Atlantis, but Cree Summer doesn’t think she gets the respect she deserves. In the past, Cree shared how she really feels about Kida being excluded from the line-up of Disney Princesses, which in her words is “bulls--t.”

She told Talk Nerdy With Us, “It bums me out because Kida is a princess and she’ll always be a princess. I think there’s something to it too for all of us brown little freaks. I think it makes us push a little more and realize that we still have some fighting to do.”