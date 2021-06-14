Comedians Rally Behind Sinbad to Support the Comedian Following His Stroke

Comedians Rally Behind Sinbad to Support the Comedian Following His StrokeBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jun. 14 2021, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
The '90s had a slew of movies that celebrated one simple premise and one premise only: Kids rule. Blank Check, Home Alone, The Good Son, and more. The '90s loved turning "McWorld" into a reality, at least on screen. One such '90s movie that can't be left off of that list is Sinbad's First Kid, but whatever happened to the comedian?
What happened to Sinbad?
The '90s comedian was heavily featured in A Different World and even had his own sitcom series titled The Sinbad Show. He was also the manic, toy-seeking mailman in Jingle All the Way, had a leading role in Goodburger, and appeared in tons of other popular TV shows.
Where he really made his bones, however, was stand-up comedy. Sinbad's HBO specials were legendary and helped him rise to stardom. He actively took to the mic in between projects, and while he's lent his voice to various cartoons (Steven Universe, The Lion Guard) and has acted in various series, Sinbad hasn't been as omnipresent as he was in the '90s.
Recently, Sinbad suffered from a stroke that he's still recovering from.
In November of 2020, the comedian's family issued a statement to the Associated Press that he was hospitalized following a stroke. "It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a stroke. Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."
His family continued, "Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."
The Tennessean reports that a comedy show, "1 for Sinbad" would take place on Monday, June 14 during the Nashville Comedy Festival to honor the comedian and raise funds to help him with his hospital costs and medical care. Faizon Love, D.L. Hughley, J. Anthony Brown, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Arnez J., Bruce Bruce, and others are set to perform.
It seems like Sinbad is optimistic for his road to recovery if his bookings are any indication; the comedian is set to perform at an Indiana Cancer Benefit in November of 2021.
"1 for Sinbad" will run from Monday until Wednesday, June 16, 2021. On the final day, David Spade will perform at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
Sinbad has also fallen on hard times financially in recent years. In a 2013 interview with HuffPost, the comic said that his mounting debt came as a result of business expenditures and not a life of luxury. "I spent money, and I kept thinking, ‘I get one more movie and I’ll wipe these bills out,'" Sinbad stated, but the opportunity never came.
"That black pride, I said, ‘Man, I’m going to hang in there, I’m going to pay these bills.’ So you owe a million dollars. I can pay that. OK, fines, fees, now you owe two and a half million. ‘But I didn’t do nothin’!’ Now you owe four million."
The majority of the expenses, the actor states, came as a result of operational costs for his business, including equipment and salaries for his employees.
TMZ recently reported that Sinbad was officially debt-free after his second bankruptcy. We wish the comedian a speedy recovery during this trying time.