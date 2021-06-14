Comedians Rally Behind Sinbad to Support the Comedian Following His Stroke

The '90s had a slew of movies that celebrated one simple premise and one premise only: Kids rule. Blank Check, Home Alone, The Good Son, and more. The '90s loved turning "McWorld" into a reality, at least on screen. One such '90s movie that can't be left off of that list is Sinbad's First Kid, but whatever happened to the comedian?

Where he really made his bones, however, was stand-up comedy. Sinbad's HBO specials were legendary and helped him rise to stardom. He actively took to the mic in between projects, and while he's lent his voice to various cartoons (Steven Universe, The Lion Guard) and has acted in various series, Sinbad hasn't been as omnipresent as he was in the '90s.

The '90s comedian was heavily featured in A Different World and even had his own sitcom series titled The Sinbad Show. He was also the manic, toy-seeking mailman in Jingle All the Way, had a leading role in Goodburger, and appeared in tons of other popular TV shows.

Recently, Sinbad suffered from a stroke that he's still recovering from.

In November of 2020, the comedian's family issued a statement to the Associated Press that he was hospitalized following a stroke. "It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a stroke. Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."

Sinbad benefit: Friends join forces at Ryman to help comedian after stroke https://t.co/pqE8cb75ag — Tennessean (@Tennessean) June 11, 2021

His family continued, "Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

The Tennessean reports that a comedy show, "1 for Sinbad" would take place on Monday, June 14 during the Nashville Comedy Festival to honor the comedian and raise funds to help him with his hospital costs and medical care. Faizon Love, D.L. Hughley, J. Anthony Brown, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Arnez J., Bruce Bruce, and others are set to perform.

It seems like Sinbad is optimistic for his road to recovery if his bookings are any indication; the comedian is set to perform at an Indiana Cancer Benefit in November of 2021. "1 for Sinbad" will run from Monday until Wednesday, June 16, 2021. On the final day, David Spade will perform at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

Sinbad has also fallen on hard times financially in recent years. In a 2013 interview with HuffPost, the comic said that his mounting debt came as a result of business expenditures and not a life of luxury. "I spent money, and I kept thinking, ‘I get one more movie and I’ll wipe these bills out,'" Sinbad stated, but the opportunity never came.

My ❤ broke 💔. did Not know David Akins (Sinbad) had a stroke. Often wondered & worried abt him at his age doing all that work, traveling from city to city. Most white comedians w his many TV shows, appearances, casino bookings would be set for like no matter what adversity https://t.co/cP4LSX3Bou — Elise Flowers (@elise_flowers) June 13, 2021

"That black pride, I said, ‘Man, I’m going to hang in there, I’m going to pay these bills.’ So you owe a million dollars. I can pay that. OK, fines, fees, now you owe two and a half million. ‘But I didn’t do nothin’!’ Now you owe four million." The majority of the expenses, the actor states, came as a result of operational costs for his business, including equipment and salaries for his employees.