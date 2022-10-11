Up-and-Coming Comedian Ariel Elias Handled a Life-or-Death Situation With Grace and Humor

Sometimes, all it takes is one viral clip and an act of bravery to help a comedian break out in their career. For instance, many of us remember when Kelly Bachman shut down Harvey Weinstein in a 2019 clip that took the world by storm.

Now, an October 2022 clip of comedian Ariel Elias proved why comedians are truly modern-day warriors. A heckler at a New Jersey comedy club threw a beer can at Ariel, and she handled it the funniest and riskiest way possible.