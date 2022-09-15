Jo Koy Makes Us Laugh... and Question Our Health in His New Comedy Special

The special begins with Jo hilariously reenacting choking and slobbering, but it becomes a moment to reconcile what it means to perform comedy in 2022. He even says, “Don’t cancel me” at one point, questioning how comedians should perform in light of “cancel culture."

Well, one thing Jo does is point out the elephant in the room by talking about his Filipino heritage, paying homage to his mother, and asking the audience to examine their own experiences with racism. He knows his audience, and he knows how to use his connection to the audience to discuss these societal issues.