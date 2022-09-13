Is Jo Koy Dating Anyone After His Split from Chelsea Handler?

Jo Koy is, once again, looking to make Netflix subscribers laugh. The comedian (real name Joseph Herbert), who has been at the center of three previous stand-up specials for the streamer (and who has done two for Comedy Central), is back again with Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum.

For his latest special, which clocks in at a cool 74 minutes, Jo is discussing his pandemic experience, sleep apnea, his teenage son, and his mom.