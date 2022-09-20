Patton Oswalt Follows the "COVID Comedy" Trend, Much to Our Disappointment

After about 20 minutes of pre-written jokes, Patton moves to the crowd, which is easily the best part of the hour-long special. Perhaps he feels the crowd waning, which is why he moves into crowd work, a typical stand-up comedy tactic. Or, perhaps he just loves crowd work. Either way, this specific crowd work pays off when Patton finds people with some of the most interesting jobs we’ve ever heard of, including a pediatric neurologist, a cybersecurity student/bartender, and a lightbulb salesman (yes, you heard that right).