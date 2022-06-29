Did Amy Schumer Really Sue Judd Apatow? A Line in 'Only Murders in the Building' Has People Wondering

After detailing that she's moving into Sting's apartment (though she hardly knows who he is), Oliver welcomes her to the building.

"Are you Oliver Putnam?" she asks. Jokingly, he responds "Well, that depends. Are you suing me?" The two proceed to giggle together before Amy says "No ... I only sued Judd Apatow." Wait what? She immediately changes the subject, which has fans wondering if she actually did sue the comedy director.