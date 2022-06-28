Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Is Killer — Here's What Reviews Are Saying
Let's face it, true-crime is having a pop culture moment. From podcasts to true-crime miniseries and film adaptations, everywhere we look, ingenious criminals are grasping our attention. And we can't look away. In John Hoffman and Steve Martin's (The Jerk) Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, three eccentric strangers are obsessed with true-crime. Suddenly, they find themselves in the middle of a real-life murder mystery after someone is killed in their Upper West Side apartment building. Think the game Clue but more modern and comical.
Soon enough, the oddball trio creates a true-crime podcast of their own as they play at being detectives, attempting to solve the murder. "Keep your eyes peeled, anything can be a clue," Honorary Oscar winner Steve Martin's Charles-Haden Savage says in Season 1. The whodunit comedy also stars Selena Gomez (Spring Breakers), Emmy winner Martin Short (Three Amigos), and Oscar nominee Amy Ryan (Birdman), among others.
With Season 1 garnering a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent, there was a lot of pressure for Season 2 — which premiered on June 28, 2022 — to deliver the same level of wittiness, style, and chemistry. Here's what reviews are looking like for Only Murders in the Building Season 2.
The critics' reviews for Season 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building' are anything but bloody murder.
As of right now, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent with 36 critics' reviews.
Valerie Ettenhofer of Film School Rejects relayed that Only Murders' second installment is even better than the freshman season. "A gentle comedy and a thoroughly entertaining mystery, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is so good that I kind of hope people keep getting knocked off in that old apartment forever," she wrote.
Anita Singh of The Daily Telegraph gave Season 2 four out of five stars. Why? She feels it's a "fond homage to screwball comedies from Hollywood’s golden era," one that utilizes "the estimable talents and chemistry of [Steve] Martin and co-star Martin Short."
As we already mentioned, Anita also touched on the fact that it's a successful love letter to true-crime podcasts. "If you watched [Season 1], you’ll know this is a show that neatly riffs on our love of podcasts such as Serial."
Overall, Anita details that Season 2 is just as successful as Season 1 because of how charming and likable the two older leads are. Steve Martin and Martin Short just belong together.
Only Murders' sophomore season success seems to relate to its ability to hone in on what made it so great during Season 1, while simultaneously refusing to act as an extension of it. Charismatic comedy plus mystery plus chemistry equals a killer viewing experience.
"By combining new characters with old and treating them all with the same mixture of understanding, humor, and doubt, Only Murders in the Building continues its special ways of suspense," wrote Cristina Escobar of RogerEbert.com.
"It’s a difficult balance to pull off once, let alone twice, and the second season prevails despite the newness having worn off."
All in all, Only Murders has still got it.
The first three episodes of Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building are currently streaming on Hulu.