As of right now, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent with 36 critics' reviews.

Valerie Ettenhofer of Film School Rejects relayed that Only Murders' second installment is even better than the freshman season. "A gentle comedy and a thoroughly entertaining mystery, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is so good that I kind of hope people keep getting knocked off in that old apartment forever," she wrote.