Will There Be a Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'? Here's What You Should Know
Another murder mystery awaits the success-hungry podcasters in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which returns with a second season on June 28, 2022.
Season 1 chronicles Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles's (Steve Martin) attempts to dig up every bit of dirt and uncover the details surrounding Arconia resident Tim Kono's suspicious death. Season 2 captures the investigation into another tragic passing in the building. What's next? Will there be a Season 3?
Has 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 been greenlit?
Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building became the subject of extensive fan speculation long before the Season 2 premiere. But Hulu has not yet announced whether there will be a Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. Let's hope the second season will earn more than favorable viewership ratings, cementing its place on the 2023-2024 programming slate.
Fortunately for fans, series co-creator John Hoffman gave several interviews ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Only Murders in the Building, teasing a few details about what viewers should expect from the hit TV comedy.
Season 2 stars a medley of A-listers, including Amy Schumer, who plays a new and somewhat bothersome resident at the Arconia, Cara Delevingne, who portrays Mabel's art-oriented love interest, Alice, Tina Fey, who plays trail-blazing podcaster Cinda Canning, and Shirley MacLaine, who appears as Leonora Folger.
"That feeling of being embraced [in Season 1] gave great buoyancy to ideas and trust that the audience would go with us," John told Vanity Fair. "It just made us more confident in our approach in Season 2."
"It was amazing to have the two of them [Selena and Cara] know each other and feel comfortable," John added. "It's a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, 'Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.' Inevitable clashes with Oliver and Charles amp up the intensity: In one episode, Mabel throws a party that the pair attend, and, well, it's a little bit rough."
Cara Delevingne landed a series regular role ahead of Season 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building' — will she return in Season 3?
In Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, Cara portrays one of the main murder suspects — which could, in the long term, hinder her chances of returning to the show for the yet-to-be-approved Season 3.
Amy Schumer's character, the comedian ready to secure the streaming lights and make the Only Murders in the Building podcast series her very own, and Cinda, the true-crime expert who is willing to do whatever it takes to retain her place on the top of the charts, could cause a real ruckus as well.
Unfortunately, the creators have not yet shared details about the planned plot lines for Season 3, the stars they would consider casting in the show, or the release date. These will likely be announced after the show gets renewed. But John, the co-creator of Only Murders in the Building, is feeling optimistic.
"The world just keeps opening up," he told Vanity Fair. "I think it’s because of the number of apartments you can have in a building."
Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on Hulu.