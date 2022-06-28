Where Is Oscar in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2? Mabel has a New Love

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on Hulu.

A lot of familiar faces are still at the Arconia in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 — so where is Oscar (Aaron Dominguez)? Oscar played a pivotal role in the first season.

The Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale ended with Oscar exonerated for Zoe's (Olivia Reis) murder and seemingly on the road to romance with Mabel (Selena Gomez).