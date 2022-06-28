Where Is Oscar in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2? Mabel has a New Love
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on Hulu.
A lot of familiar faces are still at the Arconia in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 — so where is Oscar (Aaron Dominguez)? Oscar played a pivotal role in the first season.
The Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale ended with Oscar exonerated for Zoe's (Olivia Reis) murder and seemingly on the road to romance with Mabel (Selena Gomez).
However, Oscar isn't anywhere to be seen in the first two episodes of Season 2. Even Mabel's murder-solving partner in crime Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) wonders what happened to him.
Thankfully for us, Mabel explains it all!
Where is Oscar in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2?
Oliver notices the typically snarky Mabel gazing happily at her phone while they're in the elevator. He asks if Oscar is responsible for making her smile.
Mabel's trademark snark returns with her reply. She tells Oliver, "The trauma bond is strong but I think Oscar and I are just both waiting for the ‘Let’s just be friends’ text."
While we definitely don't encourage trauma bonds, Oscar would certainly be able to understand Mabel's current predicament. Everyone and their mother is convinced that Mabel killed Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell). The internet deemed Mabel "Bloody Mabel" after the press snapped pics of her walking out of the Arconia with Bunny's blood all over her white sweater.
Back in Season 1, Oscar actually went to jail for Zoe's death. Zoe, Mabel, Oscar, and Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) were best friends, likening themselves to the Hardy Boys because they enjoyed solving mysteries.
Oscar started to date Zoe. Things went to hell during a New Year's Eve party. Zoe fell off the roof after getting into a fight with Theo Dimas (James Caverly). Tim witnessed the incident. He had to keep quiet after Theo's dad Teddy (Nathan Lane) threatened his life if he came forward.
Sadly, Oscar was arrested for Zoe's death. They had been in a fight that night and he was her boyfriend so it appeared to be an open and shut case from the outside.
Now Mabel is in a similar situation in Season 2. She must prove her innocence so she doesn't end up in jail like Oscar.
Will Oscar appear in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2?
Could Oscar return to be a supportive friend in Mabel's life while she entertains a new romance with Alice (Cara Delevingne)? Aaron's IMDb page only shows credits from his appearances in the first season, so the prognosis isn't looking so good.
Digital Spy also noted that Aaron and Amy Ryan were also quietly dropped as series regulars in the Season 2 teaser trailer back in March 2022. What gives? Aaron hasn't posted anything on his Instagram about Only Murders in the Building Season 2 yet. However, he did post a pic from the 2022 SAG Awards, expressing his gratitude to the entire Only Murders in the Building team.
The mystery of Oscar appearing in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 may remain unsolved at the moment.
However, what we do know is that new episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 drop every Tuesday on Hulu.