Season 1 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Ended on a Huge Cliffhanger

The director in question, Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), bonds with former acting star Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) over a love of true-crime podcasts.

Given their true crime savvy, the trio agrees that Tim's death wasn't a suicide as the police initially ruled. Someone murdered him. But who had the motive and opportunity? Here's your Season 1 recap of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.