Comedian Kelly Bachman Talks 'Hysterical' and Advocating for Women (EXCLUSIVE)

Going through the workshopping process for her new set was extremely taxing and emotionally draining. Kelly knew she would be expected to tell jokes about being a survivor of sexual assault, but even friends questioned her for talking about it. When she would bomb onstage, it felt like people were being “really judgemental and really unforgiving.”

And then, Kelly met her performance partner, Dylan Adler. “He is a ray of sunshine, and he also makes jokes about being a survivor. He brings the same kind of joy and silliness to comedy that I try to bring while talking about dark stuff. So I was so excited that he seemed to have the same sensibilities about it.” The two teamed up for Rape Victims Are Horny Too, and they are now working on a new musical improv podcast called Cue Music.

Kelly reflects on the experience, “Hopefully I have a long career ahead of me where I can do many things that are all true to my values of wanting to be funny and advocate for women and be someone who is true to myself and willing to be vulnerable. That is who I am. So that moment does represent a lot of my values, but I hope I can continue to represent those values and keep being myself.”

Hysterical is now streaming on Hulu.