Coop Survived the Shooting in 'All American' — What's Next for Her and Preach?

The Season 4 premiere of All American brought about some seismic changes for several main characters.

Carrie (Anna Lore) and Layla's (Greta Onieogou) road trip reached a premature conclusion once Carrie parked the car near a cliff edge before firmly suggesting that she and her companion commit suicide. Meanwhile, Tamia "Coop" Cooper (Bre-Z) was left fighting for her life after a shooting. So, what happened to Coop?