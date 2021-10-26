Coop Survived the Shooting in 'All American' — What's Next for Her and Preach?By Leila Kozma
Oct. 26 2021, Published 9:18 a.m. ET
The Season 4 premiere of All American brought about some seismic changes for several main characters.
Carrie (Anna Lore) and Layla's (Greta Onieogou) road trip reached a premature conclusion once Carrie parked the car near a cliff edge before firmly suggesting that she and her companion commit suicide. Meanwhile, Tamia "Coop" Cooper (Bre-Z) was left fighting for her life after a shooting. So, what happened to Coop?
What happened to Coop on 'All American'?
The Season 3 finale captured a disagreement between Coop and Mo (Erica Peeples).
After learning that her clever ploy didn't fool Coop — who kept tabs on Andre (Akono Dixon), her suspicious-acting merchandise manager all along — Mo shoots Coop. Preach (Kareem J. Grimes) hops out from the shadows at the eleventh hour, shooting Mo before she could kill Coop. In the Season 4 premiere of All American, Coop is rushed to the hospital, where she receives emergency surgery.
After three days, she wakes up from a coma. The plot twist came as a big source of relief for fans — bar for the fact that Coop started stirring the pot soon after regaining consciousness. Instead of fessing up to the police investigating the shooting, Coop claims that she shot and killed Mo. She does so to protect Preach, who would likely face graver consequences because of his already existing conviction.
Some fans are slightly skeptical of the path this season seems to be heading down. "Too much BS in this first All American episode but it was cool. Coach Baker mad petty toward Spencer, Coop alive, took the rap for Preach shooting Mo, people saying Carrie should’ve just jumped, and Jordan and Layla bout to hook up," tweeted @JStackhouse924.
Why did Mo shoot Coop?
Coop was strongly implicated in the murder of Mo's mafioso brother, Tyrone Morris (Demetrius Shipp Jr.), whose shady dealings had a harmful effect on Shawn Scott (Jay Reeves) and Brandon Scott (Jefferson Reid). (Shawn and Brandon died as a result of Tyrone's activities.)
Mo pledged to avenge Tyrone's death — and Coop made it to the top of her list of targets.
She spent Season 3 of All American devising a foolproof plan to take Coop down, which would have involved sneaking large quantities of drugs onto her tour bus with the help of Coop's two-faced merchandise manager — but the plan went bust. In the Season 3 finale, Coop tells Mo that she got rid of the drugs — which is when she grabs her gun.
During the confrontation, Coop tries to tell Mo that the thirst for revenge will eat her up from inside. For a hot second, it appears that she might convince her to put the gun away. Mo abruptly changes her mind, firing it anyway. This is when Preach enters the scene to save the day — even though protecting Coop, in this instance, involves shooting Mo.
Catch new episodes of All American every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on the CW.