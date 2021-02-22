'All American' Fans Are Wondering Whether Fan Favorite Coop Is Leaving the Show

Through its first two seasons airing on The CW, All American has become a quiet phenomenon, steadily gaining fans as seasons of the show hit Netflix after they air. Now that the show is in its third season, some fans are starting to stress about Coop, one of the show's main supporting players.

Fans are worried that the character, played by Bre-Z, is not going to make it through the show's current season.

Does Coop die in 'All American'? Warning: spoilers ahead!

Although Coop, whose full name is Tamia Cooper, has been in some life-threatening situations over the course of All American, there has been no indication that the character's life is in any more danger than normal. Coop lives a rough life that is far less sheltered than Spencer's, and it brings her close to death at a relatively young age.

Source: Michael Yarish/The CW

Some have predicted that there will be a major character death on this season of the show, and it would make sense for Coop to be one of the characters on the list of potential deaths. As Spencer's best friend, Coop's death would be hugely impactful for the show and its characters and could have a transformative effect on where the show goes. Although her death would be impactful, that doesn't necessarily mean that it's likely.

