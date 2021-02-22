'All American' Fans Are Wondering Whether Fan Favorite Coop Is Leaving the Show

'All American' Fans Are Wondering Whether Fan Favorite Coop Is Leaving the ShowBy Joseph Allen
Through its first two seasons airing on The CW, All American has become a quiet phenomenon, steadily gaining fans as seasons of the show hit Netflix after they air. Now that the show is in its third season, some fans are starting to stress about Coop, one of the show's main supporting players.
Fans are worried that the character, played by Bre-Z, is not going to make it through the show's current season.
Does Coop die in 'All American'? Warning: spoilers ahead!
Although Coop, whose full name is Tamia Cooper, has been in some life-threatening situations over the course of All American, there has been no indication that the character's life is in any more danger than normal.
Coop lives a rough life that is far less sheltered than Spencer's, and it brings her close to death at a relatively young age.
Some have predicted that there will be a major character death on this season of the show, and it would make sense for Coop to be one of the characters on the list of potential deaths. As Spencer's best friend, Coop's death would be hugely impactful for the show and its characters and could have a transformative effect on where the show goes.
Although her death would be impactful, that doesn't necessarily mean that it's likely.
Fans on social media have been predicting Coop's death steadily ever since the show premiered. She lives her life in close proximity to gang violence, and it always seems to be knocking at her door.
Thus far, though, she's managed to avoid death, and there's no reason to suspect that her odds may change in the seasons ahead.
Is Bre-Z leaving 'All American'?
Alongside the speculation among fans that Coop might be killed off, there's been natural speculation that Bre-Z may eventually leave All American. Thus far, there's been no firm truth behind these rumors. Bre-Z is still actively posting about the show on her social media, and it doesn't seem like she's looking to leave it any time soon.
On the contrary, she seems to be very proud of the work she and the rest of the All American team have done to make the show possible.
Coop is set to perform in Las Vegas.
In the episode of All American that's set to premiere on Feb. 22, Spencer and some of his friends actually take a road trip to see Coop perform in Las Vegas.
Thus far, the show's third season has proven that All American is one of the stronger shows on The CW, and is consistently able to tell compelling stories about its young cast of characters.
As is the case on most TV shows, there's always the possibility that a major character could be killed off. Sometimes, those deaths enrage fans who feel like they were robbed of a beloved character. Other times, the deaths are celebrated as the culmination of a characters' arc.
Ultimately, it all comes down to how the death is executed, and whether it feels like a satisfying ending for the character. If Coop bites the dust, All American better have a solid plan to make it emotional.