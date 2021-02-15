Meet Eugene Byrd, the Actor Playing Spencer's Therapist on 'All American'

Actor Eugene Byrd made an appearance in a Season 3 episode of the hit TV show, titled "My Mind's Playing Tricks on Me."

In the episode, he delivered an impeccable portrayal of Dr. Spears, an insightful therapist who helps Spencer (Daniel Ezra) take a new look at the problems that prevent him from using his arm. As he helps him understand, his feelings for Olivia (Samantha Logan) and his worries about Coop (Bre-Z) have a far greater impact on his life than he is willing to admit.