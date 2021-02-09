Despite His Sudden Departure, 'All American' Actor Da'Vinchi Says Darnell Isn't Going Anywhere Anytime Soon

While Da'Vinchi has stolen the hearts of viewers across the nation, fans are wondering which character Darnell has his eyes on this season. According to Da’Vinchi, if it were up to Darnell, he would choose to have a “clean slate” with a new character rather than make a connection with show regulars Layla (Greta Onieogou) or Olivia (Samantha Logan).

He explained, “Oh my god, if I had to choose from one of the girls in the show, I would honestly rather have a new girl come on the show. Because all the girls on the show had a thing with Spencer. I would rather discover a new girl so that it's a clean slate. Because, Layla was his ex-girlfriend, and with Olivia, they got some tension going on there. And if I talk to them, it would just get more complicated. So, yes, I would like a new girl.”

Season 3 of All American airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.