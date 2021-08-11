'All American' Season 3 Has Come to a Close And Fans Are Furious With the Cliffhanger

Viewers have been waiting with bated breath to see Beverly High and South Crenshaw duke it out for the state championship. While some fans had their money on Crenshaw taking the win, others believed that Beverly had it in the bag due to Coach Montes’s exemplary coaching skills. But we didn’t get the ending we expected.

Both teams get into a huge brawl just before their championship game, which leaves the championship game in limbo. Although Coach Montes and Coach Baker are able to keep the game from being canceled, the episode wraps before we see both teams battle it out on the field.

Sadly, Asher does not join the team before heading on the field, since his father reveals that Asher suffers from a life-threatening heart condition called cardiomyopathy, which prevents him from playing the sport ever again.

Thankfully, this mind-blowing ending definitely leaves room for an interesting Season 4.