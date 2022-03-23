Fans Are Calling for the Season 2 Renewal of 'All American: Homecoming'By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 23 2022, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
The CW drama spinoff All American: Homecoming has been living up to the hype. Centered around young tennis hopeful Simone Hicks’ (Geffri Maya) journey at HBCU Bringston University as she chases her dreams, the show has been receiving rave reviews from fans. With drama centered around Simone’s love life, her new friend circle, and life-changing revelations, Season 1 has been giving everything it’s supposed to give.
As fans get deeper into Season 1, viewers are holding out hope that Simone stays faithful to her long-distance boyfriend Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling). However, Simone’s obvious attraction and friendship with Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) has many viewers thinking that a "Dimone" hookup is inevitable.
With tons of storylines to explore, fans are wondering about the future of the show. In particular, will there be a Season 2 of All American: Homecoming? Keep reading to find out.
‘All American: Homecoming’ has yet to be renewed for Season 2.
It looks like All American: Homecoming fans will have to wait a little longer for the news. While many of us expected for the network to announce the Season 2 renewal by now, no confirmation has been made.
It’s true that we’re only in the middle of Season 1, but with such great reviews and commentary from viewers on social media, it should be clear as day that another season is needed. However, there is no need to panic yet.
Showrunners may simply be waiting until the end of Season 1 to make the announcement. On the flip side, they may be waiting to get more data on viewership before making things official. Additionally, since the series is the spinoff to the original show, we’re almost certain that it will be renewed. It’s only a matter of time.
‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 2 will have plenty of storylines to explore.
If the future of the show comes down to which storylines to explore, All American: Homecoming showrunners have plenty of options. For starters, the show can delve into the relationship between Professor Amara Patterson (Kelly Jenrette) and her sister, who is Simone’s mother.
In All American, the show gave a vibe that the sisters have some friction between them. So being able to explore that will be great for viewers to see.
Another potential storyline would be Keisha (Netta Walker) dealing with the fallout of not studying medicine, which goes against her father’s wishes. Since Keisha’s passion is the performing arts — which some parents foolishly believe is not a suitable career path — it would be a relatable and eye-opening story to unravel.
Not to mention, showrunners taking the time to dive into Thea’s (Camille Hyde) family life would be intriguing. She’s the ultimate go-getter with a fierce passion for tennis and perfection. If viewers were able to see where she gets that drive from, we’d have a better understanding of Thea’s foundation.
In other words, showrunners have plenty of storylines to work with. All we need to see is the official announcement of Season 2 so our minds can wonder. Until then, it's best for viewers to keep up with Season 1 to stay up to date with new developments.
Catch new episodes of All American: Homecoming Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.