Fans Are Calling for the Season 2 Renewal of 'All American: Homecoming'

As fans get deeper into Season 1, viewers are holding out hope that Simone stays faithful to her long-distance boyfriend Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling). However, Simone’s obvious attraction and friendship with Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) has many viewers thinking that a "Dimone" hookup is inevitable.

With tons of storylines to explore, fans are wondering about the future of the show. In particular, will there be a Season 2 of All American: Homecoming? Keep reading to find out.